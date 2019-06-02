Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $17,354.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

