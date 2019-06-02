Pinduoduo (PDD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion and a PE ratio of -9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.