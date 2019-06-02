Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $337,864.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,848 shares of company stock worth $11,593,260. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $152.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

