Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $40.43 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

