Pinterest (PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $23.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINS opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

