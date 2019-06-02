Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.00. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 12856198 shares traded.

PBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,492 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 268,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 211,019 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 46.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 444,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

