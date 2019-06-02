Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.82. Plexus reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $270,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,440.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 1,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,350. Plexus has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

