PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,345,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $115,776,451.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,554,538 shares of company stock worth $175,828,075 and have sold 106,468 shares worth $6,118,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

