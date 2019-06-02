PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $276,542.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. PolySwarm has a market cap of $3.94 million and $276,542.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00383004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.02180741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00161069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004166 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

