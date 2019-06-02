Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 2,500 Shares of Universal Corp (UVV) Stock

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Universal stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Get Universal alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 627.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Universal by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/preston-douglas-wigner-sells-2500-shares-of-universal-corp-uvv-stock.html.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.