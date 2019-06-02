Preston Douglas Wigner Sells 2,500 Shares of Universal Corp (UVV) Stock

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Universal stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 627.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Universal by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
About Universal
Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
