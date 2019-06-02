Prothena (PRTA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.77 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 27.85 and a current ratio of 27.85. Prothena has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 13,978.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 142.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prothena by 309.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

