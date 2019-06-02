Quantstamp Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $17.20 million and $1.40 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00382508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02183269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00160706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

