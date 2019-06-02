Qwertycoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,237.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $224,726.00 and $9,237.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 85,887,686,055 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

