Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (KEL) a C$9.50 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) received a C$9.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 116.40% from the company’s current price.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL opened at C$4.39 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.97 and a 1 year high of C$10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.96 million and a PE ratio of 48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.180000008682746 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.