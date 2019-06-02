Raymond James & Associates Has $5.59 Million Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $87.69 and a 52-week high of $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

