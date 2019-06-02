Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth $367,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of LMRK opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.82. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 182.88% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-1-84-million-position-in-landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp-unit-lmrk.html.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.