Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Zymeworks (ZYME)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 44.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $159,762.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $223,843. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 172,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

