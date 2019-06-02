Rene Sindlev Buys 36,200 Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc (ENOB) Stock

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Director Rene Sindlev bought 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $239,282.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rene Sindlev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Rene Sindlev bought 20,000 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENOB opened at $6.63 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/rene-sindlev-buys-36200-shares-of-enochian-biosciences-inc-enob-stock.html.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.