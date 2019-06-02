Rene Sindlev Buys 36,200 Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc (ENOB) Stock

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Director Rene Sindlev bought 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $239,282.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rene Sindlev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Rene Sindlev bought 20,000 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENOB opened at $6.63 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $108,000.
About Enochian Biosciences
Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.
