ResMed Inc. (RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $700.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $697.29 million. ResMed posted sales of $623.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.82 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

RMD opened at $114.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. ResMed has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other news, Director John P. Wareham sold 44,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,048,780.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $672,083.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,933 shares in the company, valued at $29,600,879.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,559 shares of company stock worth $10,842,136 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 30.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 484,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after buying an additional 112,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,726,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,567,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,251,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ResMed by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

