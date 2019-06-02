Reviewing Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) & GeoPark (GPRK)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 11.75% 50.69% 9.27% Blue Dolphin Energy 0.11% -8.94% 0.52%

Risk and Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Blue Dolphin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $601.20 million N/A $72.42 million N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy $340.76 million 0.03 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.13%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Summary

GeoPark beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

