RMR Group (RMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.26

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 3507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.17.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RMR Group by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RMR Group by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in RMR Group by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

