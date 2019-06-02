Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130,523 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,906.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 327,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 320,632 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 126,642 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 108,802 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 106,277 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE AJRD opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $40.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,018,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/royce-associates-lp-lowers-holdings-in-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd.html.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.