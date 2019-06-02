Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $4.76 Million Position in EnerSys (ENS)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in EnerSys by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 117,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EnerSys by 1,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $2,256,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENS. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti set a $101.00 price target on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

EnerSys stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 444,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $796.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

