Safehold (SAFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Safehold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $509.35 million, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,180 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $156,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 164,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,175 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 41.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Safehold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

