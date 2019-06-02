Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) and Southern Banc (SRNN) Critical Review

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Southern Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $49.32 million 2.26 $8.82 million $3.01 13.19 Southern Banc $5.53 million N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 18.08% 8.66% 0.80% Southern Banc 7.38% 3.82% 0.44%

Risk & Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

