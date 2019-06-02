Schneider Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 168,252 Olin Co. (OLN)

Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 168,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Olin comprises 0.9% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,219.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,911.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,332,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,267 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $19.61 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Olin had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $228,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $165,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura raised Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

