Science Applications International Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

SAIC stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

