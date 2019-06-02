Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $351.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

