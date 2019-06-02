SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,227 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 87.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 69.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,400.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,351 shares of company stock worth $4,227,470 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.93.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

