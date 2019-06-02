Sharpay (S) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,433.00

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $532,158.00 and approximately $7,433.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharpay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00381847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.02197443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00160899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,025,302,597 tokens. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay. The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sharpay

Sharpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

