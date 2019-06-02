Shelton Capital Management Has $28,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,072 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $439,168.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $648,200.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $2,010,089.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,018 shares of company stock worth $156,471 and sold 49,009 shares worth $3,901,956. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

