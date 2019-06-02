Signaturefd LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Okta Inc (OKTA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Okta by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,143,000 after buying an additional 1,996,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Okta by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 744,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,891,000 after buying an additional 618,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.32. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,877,061.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,462 shares of company stock valued at $54,573,997. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

