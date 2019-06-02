Signaturefd LLC Has $907,000 Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Danaher by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

