Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,851 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SIX stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, Director Usman Nabi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.77 per share, for a total transaction of $253,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,937.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/six-flags-entertainment-corp-six-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.