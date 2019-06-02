SOLVE 1-Day Volume Tops $5.31 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003658 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $101.55 million and $5.31 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00382127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.09 or 0.02160358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00160525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004146 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,974,478 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

