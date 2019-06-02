SparksPay Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $72,211.00 and approximately $741.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001272 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

