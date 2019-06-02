SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 270.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In other SpartanNash news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares in the company, valued at $606,374.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $741,502.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $188,845. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $11.54 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/spartannash-co-sptn-position-boosted-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.