SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

