SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $275.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

