Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 501,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,077,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

