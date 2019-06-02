Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBPH shares. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

SBPH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. Equities analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin J. Driscoll acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin J. Driscoll acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,850 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 120,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 141,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 549,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 141,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

