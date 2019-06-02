Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stake Boosted by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 437.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $71,282.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $146,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,616 shares of company stock worth $1,000,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

