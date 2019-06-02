Square (SQ) Shares Gap Down to $63.67

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.10, but opened at $63.67. Square shares last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 7214176 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3,097.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 3.49.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $7,969,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,523 shares of company stock valued at $45,975,201 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Square by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 4.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
