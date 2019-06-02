Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Invests $521,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 547.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $98.23 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $120.71.

