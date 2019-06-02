Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $249.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $11,904,410. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

