State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $889,000 Holdings in TriMas Corp (TRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TriMas were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TriMas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in TriMas by 76.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 18.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 1,552.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $459,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $243,762.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,142.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.65 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

