State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,148 Shares of istar Inc (STAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in istar were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in istar by 176.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

istar stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $707.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.00.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,238,533.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,678 shares of company stock worth $2,327,276. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-sells-5148-shares-of-istar-inc-star.html.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.