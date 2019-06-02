Steel Dynamics (STLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLD. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.62.

STLD stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $146,724,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,930,619 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,162,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,960,000 after buying an additional 1,508,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,741,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,369,000 after buying an additional 1,462,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 132.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,805 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

