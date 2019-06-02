Store Capital Corp (STOR) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,594 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Store Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Store Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Store Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on STOR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Store Capital stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/02/store-capital-corp-stor-position-decreased-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.