Storj Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Liquid and Ethfinex. Storj has a total market capitalization of $38.63 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00382153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.90 or 0.02181874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00161076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004135 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, ABCC, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, IDAX, Upbit, OKEx, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Liquid, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinTiger and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

